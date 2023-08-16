Two drivers injured in suspected DUI crash near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two drivers are injured after their vehicles collided in a central valley neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the collision occurred on South Eastern Avenue, at the intersection with Capistrano Avenue at approximately 9:29 p.m.

Arriving officers determined, based on evidence at the scene and witness interviews, that a black Nissan Maxima was parked along the west curb of Eastern Avenue at the intersection. At the same time, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was traveling south on Eastern Avenue in the center travel lane, approaching the intersection and the stopped Nissan.

Police say the collision occurred when the driver of the Nissan "attempted to conduct a U-Turn" from the outside travel lane, where the front of the van collided with the driver's side of the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Sunrise Hospital for "critical injuries" sustained in the collision, where she was also subjected to a DUI investigation. The driver of the van sustained minor injuries and did not show signs of impairment.

"The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section," LVMPD said in a press release.