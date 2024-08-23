Two drivers flee after hitting moped, fatally injuring rider; Las Vegas police suspect impairment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The drivers of two vehicles fled after hitting a moped in Las Vegas on Thursday night and fatally injuring one of its riders.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the collision, which was reported at 11:14 p.m. on Flamingo Road and Cameron Street, east of Decatur Boulevard.

An adult male and an adult woman were passengers on the moped when it was hit by two vehicles while traveling eastbound on Flamingo, according to LVMPD's initial statement on the investigation.

The woman was severely injured, police said, and was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene. The other rider's injuries were described as minor.

Neither vehicle stopped after hitting the moped, police said, "but one [person] was located and a person is in custody."

Impairment is believed to have been a factor in the collision, police noted.