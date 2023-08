LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two are dead following a single-vehicle crash in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred around 2:00 a.m. in the 7000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Hollywood Boulevard.

Police say two individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene, and officers with Fatal Detail are investigating.

Roads in the area may be closed for an extended period.