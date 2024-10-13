Two dead after early morning crash in eastern Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a wreck early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Sloan Lane.

A 2003 Mercedes Benz was speeding west on Lake Mead while a 1991 Honda Prelude was going east on the road, according tot he Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The wreck happened when the Mercedes Benz hit the center median, causing the car to cross the center lane into the path of the Honda, according to police.

Medical personnel arrived, but they determined the occupants of each vehicle to be beyond any life-saving efforts and were pronounced dead.

This collision marks the 120th and 121st traffic-related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2024.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.