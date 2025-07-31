Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two critically injured in west valley crash, causing power outage for thousands

Las Vegas police investigating collision involving pedestrian and two vehicles near Vegas Drive and Buffalo Drive that left two people hospitalized and thousands without power
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition following a vehcile collision in the west valley Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash involved a pedestrian and two vehicles near Vegas Drive and Buffalo Drive around 2:24 p.m.. The pedestrian and one of the vehicle occupants were taken to the hospital.

Police said power is out in the area due to the collision. According to NV Energy's outage map, about 3,500 customers are affected.

We reached out to NV Energy and they told us they are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.

