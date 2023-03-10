Watch Now
Two crashes on the 215 causes lanes to close

Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 09, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic is getting backed up on the 215 with separate crashes that happened westbound and northbound.

The first crash was reported by RTC, saying that two left lanes of the 215 westbound at Valle Verde Drive have been blocked Thursday evening because of a crash. KTNV has reached out for updates on this crash and we will provide updates once they become available.

Moments later after this report, Nevada State Police reported all lanes blocked on the 215 northbound at Summerlin Parkway. Police said traffic is getting by on the left shoulder in that area. Traffic is also backed up to Flamingo.

Nevada State Police say to take alternate routes if possible.

