Two crashes, fatal investigation slowing down traffic in both directions on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are seeing major delays on the I-15 Tuesday morning.

Justin Bruce breaks down what's happening on our roads.

Two crashes causing major delays on I-15 Tuesday morning

Southbound, a crash is blocking three lanes in the area of Charleston Boulevard.

Just a few blocks farther south, a crash is blocking two lanes on I-15 northbound near Sahara Avenue. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the Spring Mountain on-ramp.

This crash has resulted in at least one death, Nevada State Police confirmed. They also confirmed the crash involved a sedan and a pedestrian.

Please avoid the area, use an alternate route when possible and allow extra time in your commute this morning.

