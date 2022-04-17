Truck driver dies after hitting two walls in North Las Vegas

(KTNV) — On Tuesday morning around 4:39 a.m., a driver of a Ford F-150 died after hitting two cinder block walls near North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD says the truck driver was driving at a high rate of speed on North Hollywood Boulevard until the driver lost control and veered off the street in attempt to regain control. The vehicle hit a cinder block wall and light pole as it continued driving north. At the intersection of North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive, the driver hit another wall and came to a stop.

Arriving medical personnel said that the driver was beyond resuscitation and ceased life-saving efforts. The driver’s death marked the 47th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

The collision remained under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.