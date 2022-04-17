Watch
Traffic

Actions

Truck driver dies after hitting two walls in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 19:35:05-04

(KTNV) — On Tuesday morning around 4:39 a.m., a driver of a Ford F-150 died after hitting two cinder block walls near North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD says the truck driver was driving at a high rate of speed on North Hollywood Boulevard until the driver lost control and veered off the street in attempt to regain control. The vehicle hit a cinder block wall and light pole as it continued driving north. At the intersection of North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive, the driver hit another wall and came to a stop.

Arriving medical personnel said that the driver was beyond resuscitation and ceased life-saving efforts. The driver’s death marked the 47th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

The collision remained under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH