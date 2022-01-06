Troopers investigate tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 15 near 215

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 15 northbound near the 215.

The RTC reports there is no access to the I-15 northbound from 215 eastbound.

State Police also report the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russel Road transition ramp from westbound 215 is closed, and drivers traveling northbound on I-15 will not be able to access the Russel Road off-ramp.

Check back for updates and visit ktnv.com/traffic anytime for real-time traffic information around the valley.

Current road closures are the Frank Sinatra / Russell Rd transition ramp from IR215 WB. Also if your traveling NB on IR15 you will not be able to access the Russell Rd off ramp. #DriveSafe #RoadClosures #NvStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) January 6, 2022