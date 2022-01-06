Watch
Troopers investigate tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 15 near 215

Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 17:46:37-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 15 northbound near the 215.

The RTC reports there is no access to the I-15 northbound from 215 eastbound.

State Police also report the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russel Road transition ramp from westbound 215 is closed, and drivers traveling northbound on I-15 will not be able to access the Russel Road off-ramp.

