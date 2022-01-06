Troopers investigate tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 15 near 215

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 15 northbound near the 215.
The RTC reports there is no access to the I-15 northbound from 215 eastbound.
State Police also report the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russel Road transition ramp from westbound 215 is closed, and drivers traveling northbound on I-15 will not be able to access the Russel Road off-ramp.
