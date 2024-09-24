Traffic stopped on part of Charleston Blvd after wreck between a moped and semi-truck

Watch Now
Around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a wreck on Charleston, east of Maryland Parkway.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A portion of Charleston Boulevard is shut down Monday evening as authorities work a wreck.

Police said that a woman driving a moped tried to make an eastbound turn onto Charleston from a private drive.

During the turn, she collided with a semi-truck also heading east.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the time of this report, Charleston is closed in both directions from 14th to Maryland.

