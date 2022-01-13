Watch
Traffic shut down on Boulder Highway in Henderson after crash

Posted at 8:38 PM, Jan 12, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boulder Highway was closed in both directions at Gibson Road in Henderson on Wednesday night after a crash, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Drivers were advised to expect delays and use an alternate route through the area if possible.

The crash itself reportedly happened at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Tulip Falls Drive. Details about what happened were not immediately available from Las Vegas Metro police, but RTC described the incident as an "accident with injury."

This is a developing story.

