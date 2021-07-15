Traffic light installed at Durango and Gomer to ensure student safety ahead of the CCSD school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School starts in less than a month, and safety is top-of-mind for local leaders. One of the first items of business, is making school zones safer.

On Thursday, Commissioner Justin Jones of District F. turned on a traffic signal at the intersection of Durango and Gomer, allowing students to be able to press the crosswalk button, go across the street and make it safely to their school zone.

"This is a very heavily trafficked intersection more than 15,000 cars every day through this intersection, but I think more importantly, we have a lot of people who walk ride their bikes, and most importantly students to and from wright elementary school," said Commissioner Jones.

The new traffic signal sits in the middle of the Mountains Edge community on the southwest side of town, which has seen a great deal of new development over recent years, including several residential neighborhoods with school age children; Many of which attend Wright elementary school under the direction of Principal Dr. Maribel Mcadory.

“We are so happy to have this extra tool to help us keep our students safe. I know we have a lot of walkers, and a lot of riders, and we’ve always been concerned. So, this is gonna be so exciting for us all we are so excited for just the safety of our kids and getting them to and from school,” said Dr. Mcadory.

Commissioner Jones says the Durango/Gomer Intersection is a hot-spot for speeders, and before today, was considered a dangerous intersection, with lots of construction.

“All it takes is a split-second of taking your eyes off the road to hurt or kill a student, cyclist, or other motorist. So slowdown and be alert, if you’re a pedestrian, or a cyclist, or a student, make sure you use the tools that are out there and use the crosswalks, don’t cross mid-walk," said Commissioner Jones.

After over a year off due to covid, many students will Physically return To school for the first time in a long time.

It’s the County's Goal to make sure the walks to-and-from campus, are as smooth and safe as possible.

“We’re really making a lot of efforts to make sure the students feel welcome, and happy, and loved when they get back to school because that’s what they need right now, and we’re just super excited and this is just the icing on the cake," said Mcadory.

Jaywalking is against the law, and could lead to big fines, so it's important to educate your kids of Nevada traffic laws Before the school year begins.

