TRAFFIC: Decatur Boulevard roadway improvements begin Sept. 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on Sept. 13 and continuing through the next 12 weeks, road construction will take place on the west half of Decatur Boulevard between Lone Mountain Road and the Clark County 215 beltway.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 a.m., traffic generally will be restricted to two southbound travel lanes.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., traffic generally will be restricted to one southbound travel lane. The three northbound travel lanes will be maintained.

Primary work activities of milling and overlay repaving will take approximately two weeks within the 12-week schedule, subject to equipment availability. Following the paving, the utilities/manholes will be raised to be flush with the new pavement.

Jones Boulevard and Allen Lane are recommended as alternate routes for southbound traffic.

Preliminary work was completed in the spring and consisted of improvements to the sidewalk areas to meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, which included the reconstruction of concrete cross gutter, and curb and gutter.

The current work consists of full-depth pavement removal and reconstruction, thin lift overlay, and installation of new traffic delineations and bike lanes.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor. The city of Las Vegas is managing the project. The budgeted cost of the work is $1 million, funded by the Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax.