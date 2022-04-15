Watch
Traffic

Actions

Traffic Alert: I-11 in Boulder City closed both directions due to vehicle fire

Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 6.03.57 AM.png
Nevada Department of Transportation
Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 6.03.57 AM.png
Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 09:17:57-04

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Interstate 11 in Boulder City is closed in both directions between Hoover Dam Road and before Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge due to a vehicle fire.

As of 6 a.m., crews were seen responding to the scene on a traffic camera of the area.

U.S. 95 in Las Vegas turns into I-11 as you enter the Henderson area.

For real-time traffic updates in the Las Vegas area, visit ktnv.com/Traffic and follow Good Morning Las Vegas Traffic Anchor Zora Asberry on Twitter at @ZoraAsberry.

Watch video of the area below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH