Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Traffic alert: Expect delays on I-15 southbound after crash

Traffic on I-15 southbound through Las Vegas
RTC Southern Nevada
A crash on Interstate 15 headed south through Las Vegas caused significant delays during the early hours of the morning commute on Monday.
Traffic on I-15 southbound through Las Vegas
Posted at 6:46 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 10:24:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic headed southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas was backed up on Monday morning due to a crash.

Traffic cameras in the area of I-15 and Sahara Avenue showed slow-moving traffic on three lanes of the interstate.

According to dispatch logs, the crash was reported in the area of I-15 and Flamingo Road.

"It is currently taking 31 minutes to get from the Spaghetti Bowl to Flamingo Rd.," as of 6:50 a.m., KTNV's Zora Asberry reported.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. Asberry suggested taking southbound Rancho Drive instead.

Authorities could not immediately be reached for more information about what happened. This report will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH