Traffic alert: Expect delays on I-15 southbound after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic headed southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas was backed up on Monday morning due to a crash.

Traffic cameras in the area of I-15 and Sahara Avenue showed slow-moving traffic on three lanes of the interstate.

According to dispatch logs, the crash was reported in the area of I-15 and Flamingo Road.

"It is currently taking 31 minutes to get from the Spaghetti Bowl to Flamingo Rd.," as of 6:50 a.m., KTNV's Zora Asberry reported.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. Asberry suggested taking southbound Rancho Drive instead.

Lanes do re-open just after the crash site.



Authorities could not immediately be reached for more information about what happened. This report will be updated as more information is available.