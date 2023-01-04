Three suspects arrested in Henderson following hit-and-run in stolen vehicle

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday following a hit-and-run in Henderson in what police have confirmed to be a stolen vehicle.

At 10:35 a.m., Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of South Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway in reference to the collision.

Police say an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle but the vehicle failed to yield and attempted to flee the stop, subsequently causing a collision with two other vehicles.

Following the collision, police witnessed the three suspects flee from the vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen.

All three of the suspects were quickly located and taken into custody.

Two passengers from one of the other vehicles involved in the collision were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers from the other vehicle were evaluated at the scene.

Henderson Police ask the public to avoid the area if possible, as this is an ongoing incident.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.