Three people hospitalized following suspect DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people were hospitalized following a collision Saturday morning in the southwest Las Vegas valley, according to Metro Police.

According to initial reports, the collision occurred on South Fort Apache Road, both of West Le Baron Avenue at approximately 7:34 a.m.

Evidence at the scene and witness statement indicated a 2022 Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on South Fort Apache Road in the single southbound travel lane. At the same time, a 2015 BMW 328I was traveling northbound in the left travel lane of three.

Police say the collision occurred when the Dodge drove left of center and into oncoming traffic lanes, causing the front of the Dodge to collide with the front of the BMW, resulting in major damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles were redirected southwest and came to rest on the dirt shoulder.

Responding medical personnel transported the driver of the BMW to University Medical Center Trauma Center for life-threatening injuries. Additionally, the driver and passenger of the Dodge Challenger were transported to UMC for life-threatening injuries after being physically extracted from the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Challenger displayed signs of impairment and was booked in absentia.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.