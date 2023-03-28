Three people hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been hospitalized following a four-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Wednesday evening, police say.

According to initial reports, the collision occurred at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road at approximately 5:33 p.m. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2014 Hyundai Veloster was traveling westbound on Gowan Road at an excessive speed while approaching the intersection.

Police say the Hyundai’s driver failed to stop for a solid red traffic signal and entered the intersection, impacting a 2015 Kia Sorento traveling northbound on Rainbow Boulevard. The Kia was then redirected off the northwest corner of the intersection and overturned onto the passenger side, according to the report.

The Hyundai then impacted a 2019 Ford F-150 that was stopped at the intersection facing south, and a 2010 Toyota Camry was struck by flying debris during the collision sequence.

The occupants of the Hyundai and Kia were transported by ground ambulance to UMC Trauma, where staff determined that the Hyundai’s occupants suffered critical injuries and the Kia’s driver suffered minor injuries.

Since the Hyundai driver was medically inaccessible, a blood draw search warrant was sought to ascertain if impairment contributed to the causation of the collision.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.