Teen was walking in marked crosswalk when he got hit by vehicle, north valley police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a juvenile male is suffering from serious injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene at Civic Center Drive and East Tonopah Avenue around 1:23 p.m.

Police said the juvenile is in his late teens. He was transported to UMC trauma where police listed him in critical condition.

Investigation by officers indicates that the teen was walking inside a marked crosswalk when a collision occurred with a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and is cooperating according to north valley police.

The North Las Vegas Police Department's traffic division's major collision investigation unit has responded and took over the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.