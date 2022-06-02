SWAT standoff: Silverado Ranch shut down during negotiations with man firing gun in home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large police presence in the southeastern Las Vegas valley was impacting traffic on Thursday morning.

13 Action News photojournalist Travis Jensen confirmed both directions of traffic on Silverado Ranch Boulevard were shut down in the area of Pollock Street, as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were called to the area at approximately 4:41 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road, in a neighborhood north of Silverado Ranch Blvd.

"Arriving officers learned the male suspect was alone inside the resident and continuing to intermittently discharge a firearm," police stated.

The officers called in SWAT and crisis negotiators to try and deescalate the situation and get the man to surrender.

As of 9 a.m., police said they had entered the home and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Road closures in the area were expected to remain in place for "the next few hours" while police complete their investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation and citizens are advised to avoid the area," officials stated.