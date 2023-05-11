Suspected drunk driver hits, kills pedestrian in southwest Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in the southwest Las Vegas valley last Thursday, police say.

Initial reports indicate that the collision occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. on South Rainbow Boulevard, south of Mesa Verde Lane.

According to police, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2020 Chevroley 1500 Trail Boss was traveling northbound on Rainbow in the middle of three northbound lanes. For unknown reasons, a pedestrian was also in the northbound travel lanes on Rainbow.

The collision reportedly occurred when the front of the Chevrolet struck the pedestrian.

Arriving medical personnel began life-saving measures to the pedestrian but despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet displayed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The pedestrian's death marks the 45th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023.