Shooting suspect wrecked at Valley View, Spring Mountain after pursuit, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect in a shooting wrecked at Valley View Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road Wednesday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said a person called in a shooting around 4:34 p.m. at the Rio Hotel & Casino. Police told KTNV the shooting happened between two vehicles, but "no one got hit."

A subject left the scene, according to police, but officers later found a second vehicle, and a short pursuit occurred.

The driver of the vehicle crashed at Valley View and Spring Mountain, where the subject gave up, police said. No injuries came from the wreck.

"All subjects are in custody, and there is no danger to the public," police said. "The investigation is ongoing."

Police said the roads will be closed for the next couple of hours. RTC said all northbound lanes at Valley View Boulevard had closed before Spring Mountain since 5 p.m.