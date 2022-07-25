Summer Las Vegas Market to add to traffic in DTLV this week

A traffic alert for drivers in downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Market is taking place this week at the World Market Center and the Downtown area could see some added traffic.

The Summer Las Vegas market began Sunday night, the city of Las Vegas says the event could add to congestion especially during market hours.

Market hours are from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., beginning July 24th - July 27th.

The market closes early on Thursday, July 28th 4:00 p.m.

The City of Las Vegas says there could be heavy traffic heading northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Blvd. and Symphony Park Avenue.

They're also anticipating moderate to heavy traffic flows eastbound on Bonneville Ave. from MLK Blvd. to Grand Central Parkway during the morning commute, between 7:0 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

The opposite is expected during the evening hours, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The City of Las Vegas says to expect congestion on Bonneville Ave. and Symphony Park Westbound, and along Southbound Grand Central Parkway and Southbound MLK Blvd. between Bonneville Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

Some alternate routes to bypass congestion from US-95/I-515 to I-15, are Casino Center Blvd., Eastern Ave., or Las Vegas Blvd North and Southbound.

However, expect delays along those alternate routes as well, due ongoing construction apart of NDOT's US-95 viaduct project.