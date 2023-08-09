Students, police agencies met at busy Las Vegas intersection to educate drivers on red-light running

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first week of August is "Stop on Red" week.

According to the Road Equity Alliance Project, Las Vegas is ranked 4th in the nation for having the most red-light runners. The project is part of the Transportation Research Center at UNLV.

Across the United States, the Federal Highway Administration said 1,109 people were killed in red light running crashes in 2021 — another 127,00 were injured.

Police agencies such as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Nevada State Police and the Clark County School District Police joined forces Wednesday morning at Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. The agencies were joined by Safe Kids Clark County and nursing students from Roseman University who are researching the event on driver behavior.

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., the groups worked together to call attention to red light running and educating drivers during morning rush hour and school transport.

Drivers who also made right turns on red lights without yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalk were also said to be cited.