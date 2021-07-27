Strip Construction Project to last through Friday from Sands to Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A project that began on Monday, July 25th is expected to last all week long as the Strip Construction Project begins Phase I.

The project is expected to impact traffic Monday through Friday, ending at 9:00 a.m. on July 30th.

The project that runs northbound on Las Vegas Blvd.,will span from Spring Mountain/Sands to Sahara.

Road work began Monday morning, where traffic was reduced to one or two lanes in each direction.

These lane shifts and closures occur at various times as work continues on the major construction project.

Drivers who frequent the area can expect to see construction crews working 24-hour days which could lead to longer traffic signal wait times at the intersections.

Commuters who are planning to visit areas like Fashion Show Mall, Resorts World Drive, Wynn Blvd, Cathedral Way, Convention Center Drive, and Elvis Presley Blvd, will see the biggest impact on traffic.

According to traffic officials, construction crews will be implementing these lane restrictions in order for contractors to replace the asphalt pavement and striping on that section of Las Vegas Boulevard.

This project is the first phase of a multi-year project being constructed on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara and the 215 Beltway.

Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic signals, LED street lighting systems with smart poles, and enhanced median landscaping.

