Storm drain installation on Charleston resumes, several road closures announced in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers traveling through downtown Las Vegas may find several roads closed along Charleston Boulevard next week.

On Friday, city officials announced that the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will last through Sept. 9. The entire project is expected to be complete by January 2024.

The current phase of the project, which began in October 2021, will include paving outside lanes from 15th Street to 11th Street. Alternate routes during the construction include Sahara Avenue and Stewart.

City of Las Vegas

The larger project involves the installation of storm drains on Fremont Street from Atlantic Avenue, proceeding west up Charleston to Maryland Parkway. The $51.5 million project will install "more than 10,000 feet of new, reinforced concrete box, varying in size from 6 feet by 5 feet to 24 feet by 6 feet," within Charleston Boulevard from Fremont Street to Maryland Parkway.

This project will be ongoing while additional work is performed on Maryland Parkway from Charleston to Stewart Avenue and on 13th Street from Charleston to Lewis Avenue.

This project is part of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District’s plan to alleviate the heavy flow of stormwater that "flowed down the street surface of Charleston Boulevard in the past," according to city officials.

The closures for the project include the following:



Maryland Parkway traffic will be detoured Sept. 8-9 at Clark Avenue and at Charleston to allow for paving the intersection at Charleston.

14th street traffic will be detoured Sept. 7-8 at Clark and at Charleston.

15 th Street immediately south of Charleston will be closed for one day Sept. 9 to allow for paving the intersection.

Street immediately south of Charleston will be closed for one day Sept. 9 to allow for paving the intersection. 13 th Street north of Charleston will remain closed for the remainder of the storm drain installation.

Street north of Charleston will remain closed for the remainder of the storm drain installation. 15 th Street north of Charleston will remain closed for the remainder of the storm drain installation.

Street north of Charleston will remain closed for the remainder of the storm drain installation. Some of the closures may overlap, but crews will work diligently to open Maryland and 14th Street as soon as possible.

The project is funded by the Clark County Regional Flood Control District, the Regional Transportation Commission, and the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Residents with concerns or questions should call 702-405-6822.