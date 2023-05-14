Stolen vehicle crashes into North Las Vegas home, strikes gas line, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a collision in which an SUV crashed into a house on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 4300 block of Acropolis Avenue around 3:52 p.m., according to police.

Initial reports indicate that a gray Kia SUV crashed into the corner of the garage, striking a gas line. Police say there were no reported injuries, and all people in the house were "unharmed and safely temporarily relocated."

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded, as well as Southwest Gas.

Further investigation found that the two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival, one of which had a ski mask on. The vehicle was also found to be stolen right before the collision at a nearby apartment complex.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and both occupants are currently outstanding.