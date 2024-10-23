State police identify pedestrian in fatal crash near Red Rock Casino and Charleston Boulevard

UPDATE | Oct. 28

NSP has identified 44-year-old Kenyon Bryce Bybee of Las Vegas as the pedestrian who died in the collision near Red Rock Casino and Resort.

During their preliminary investigation, NSP said a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on State Route 159 (Charleston Boulevard) in the far right lane when Bybee entered the roadway.

NSP said the Silverado struck Bybee, who they said was outside of the marked crosswalk. Authorities said the Silverado driver pulled into the resort's parking lot, stayed on the scene, and cooperated with investigators.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command said, year to date, they have investigated 59 fatal crashes resulting in 67 deaths.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at I-215 and Charleston Boulevard near Red Rock Casino and Resort.

NSP said all eastbound lanes on Charleston east of 215 are shut down. The northbound on-ramp is open but no right-turns can go eastbound.

As part of their preliminary investigation, NSP said they responded to the crash around 8:39 p.m. and found it involved a single vehicle and one pedestrian.

NSP said the pedestrian — an adult male — was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

NSP said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperative.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

NDOT traffic cam of the scene