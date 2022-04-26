State Police: 2 people killed when driver crashes into semi-trailer on I-15 near Silverado Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people died after a car rear-ended a tractor trailer on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol says.

It happened at approximately 12:05 a.m., just south of Silverado Ranch, NSP officials said. State police got a call that the driver of a white Honda Accord headed southbound on the interstate was driving recklessly.

The car was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when it rear-ended the tractor trailer.

Two adult men were inside the car, officials said. The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Officials said the driver of the semi-trailer was uninjured.

"We do suspect impairments have played a factor in this crash, but we will know later in the investigation," State Police officials said.

