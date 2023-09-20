Speed believed to be a factor in motorcyclist's crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist died at the intersection of W. Craig Road and Coleman Street after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the motorcyclist, who is believed to be in his 20s to 30s, was traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Craig approaching Coleman Street. At the same time, an SUV was trying to cross Craig Road and Coleman Street, traveling southbound through the intersection.

Police said the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the Dodge Durango. When officers arrived around 3 p.m., the motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries. The North Las Vegas Police Department and medical personnel responded and said that he died at the scene.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

"The female driver of the Dodge Durango suffered minor injuries and was transported to UMC Hospital for treatment," police said. "No impairment is suspected on the driver of the Dodge Durango."

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer after the notification of the next of kin, according to police.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.