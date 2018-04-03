Spaghetti Bowl ramp closure scheduled for overnight April 4-6

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound Interstate 15 to U.S. southbound ramp in downtown Las Vegas from 9 p.m., April 4, until 6 a.m., April 5, and again from 9 p.m., April 5, until 6 a.m., April 6.

The temporary closures are needed for installing high mast lighting and lane restriping related to “The Main Event,” the third and final phase of work for Project Neon’s $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.