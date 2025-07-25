Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southbound lanes on I-15 reopening after vehicle shooting in North Las Vegas

Crash blocking southbound lanes of I-15 around North Las Vegas
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE | 9 a.m.

Some southbound lanes on I-15 near Cheyenne and Carey are reopen following major delays from this morning.

Nevada State Police said the crash was a result of a vehicle shooting and some lanes are still closed for investigation. Those lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

NSP said the shooting happened around 2:35 a.m.

One passenger was struck and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The case has been turned over to the Nevada Division of Investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on Interstate 15 is causing major delays in the valley Friday morning.

A crash has been reported in the southbound lanes past the Cheyenne Avenue exit, in the area of Carey Avenue.

As of 6:30 a.m., backups have been reported as far north as Craig Road.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

