Southbound I-15 partially reopens as police investigate early morning shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound Interstate 15 is back open to southbound traffic after an early morning shooting investigation.
Nevada State Police has reopened the three left travel lanes at E Lake Mead Boulevard.
I-15 between Lake Mead Boulevard and Washington Avenue was shut down as Metro police investigated a shooting.
LVMPD said one person was taken to UMC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
The investigation is still ongoing. All southbound lanes are not open yet, so traveling in the area might still take a little longer than normal.
We are working to learn more and we will update this report as more information is made available.