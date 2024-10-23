Southbound I-15 partially reopens as police investigate early morning shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound Interstate 15 is back open to southbound traffic after an early morning shooting investigation.

Nevada State Police has reopened the three left travel lanes at E Lake Mead Boulevard.

I-15 between Lake Mead Boulevard and Washington Avenue was shut down as Metro police investigated a shooting.

LVMPD said one person was taken to UMC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The investigation is still ongoing. All southbound lanes are not open yet, so traveling in the area might still take a little longer than normal.

We are working to learn more and we will update this report as more information is made available.