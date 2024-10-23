Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Southbound I-15 between Lake Mead, Washington shut down as police investigate shooting

Details are limited at this time, Channel 13 has learned that I-15 southbound between E Lake Mead Boulevard and Washington Avenue is shut down as police investigate a shooting.
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers traveling south on Interstate 15 might want to take an alternate route Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this time, Channel 13 has learned that I-15 southbound between E Lake Mead Boulevard and Washington Avenue is shut down as Las Vegas Metro police investigate a shooting.

We are also seeing heavy traffic backups in the southbound lanes just north of the Lake Mead Boulevard exit.

We are working to learn more and we will update this report as more information is made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH