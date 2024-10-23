Southbound I-15 between Lake Mead, Washington shut down as police investigate shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers traveling south on Interstate 15 might want to take an alternate route Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this time, Channel 13 has learned that I-15 southbound between E Lake Mead Boulevard and Washington Avenue is shut down as Las Vegas Metro police investigate a shooting.

We are also seeing heavy traffic backups in the southbound lanes just north of the Lake Mead Boulevard exit.

We are working to learn more and we will update this report as more information is made available.