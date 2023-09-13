Watch Now
Six juveniles, two adults hospitalized in central valley crash involving CCSD school bus

Posted at 6:37 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 09:37:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Six juveniles and two adults were hospitalized following a crash involving a Clark County school bus on Tuesday evening.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred on Eastern and Cedar Avenues around 6:45 p.m. and involved a pickup truck and a school bus.

Police say the collision occurred when the truck abruptly changed lanes while traveling northbound on Eastern Avenue, next to the school bus. The lane change caused the driver's side of the truck to crash into the passenger side of the school bus.

Six students and two adults were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Additionally, both vehicles sustained minor damage, according to officials.

