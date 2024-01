LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down the southbound entrance to the airport connector on Wednesday morning.

Airport connector tunnel reopens following single-vehicle crash

According to RTC of Southern Nevada, the connector has since reopened, and the incident has been cleared.

The details of the crash have not been released, but the crash caused major delays along Russell Road and U.S. 95.

