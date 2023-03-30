Watch Now
Semi-truck overturns, blocks all northbound lanes on I-11 in Henderson

Semi-truck overturns on I-11
Posted at 6:43 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 09:43:44-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A semi-truck has overturned and is currently blocking all northbound lanes on I-11 in Henderson, according to Nevada State Police.

All northbound lanes on the freeway will be closed until the scene is cleared. Police say the semi overturned after crashing and landed on its side at Wagon Wheel Drive, near Boulder City on Thursday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being redirected around the crash to exit and re-enter the freeway at Wagon Wheel during the closure.

