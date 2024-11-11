Watch Now
One travel lane opened, southbound traffic still slowed on I-15 near Cactus Ave

After an hours-long closure due to a semi-truck rollover, one southbound lane is open on I-15, but traffic is still affected in the area of Cactus Avenue.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lane is open after a tractor-trailer wreck closed a section of Interstate 15 overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

While traffic is no longer being diverted, drivers traveling south on I-15 in the area of Silverado Ranch Blvd and Cactus Avenue will experience delays.

However, anyone still needing to continue south can travel on Dean Martin Drive and get back on I-15 at Starr Avenue.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

