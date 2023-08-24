School Safety: New traffic signal, road updates activated near Jerome Mack Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are new traffic signals near Jerome Mack Middle School.

County leaders say the main goal is to help keep students safe while walking to campus.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, and the former principal at Mack Middle, Dr. Roxanne James, who pushed for the signals, turned the lights on for the first time at Lamb Boulevard and Karen Avenue.

Clark County Twitter Dr. Roxanne James and Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom activate the traffic signal and Lamb and Karen

According to the county, the intersection sees an average of 36,000 vehicles a day.

Other roadway improvements at the intersection include median island installations, pavement upgrades, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements.

“This project will improve safety for the students who have to cross six lanes of traffic to get to the other side,” said James, who was principal at Mack Middle School for 11 years before retiring last spring. “But it will also improve safety for the drivers. I really think it will help both communities.”

Commissioner Segerblom agreed: “The new signals will improve the flow of traffic and create safer conditions for everyone going through the intersection.”