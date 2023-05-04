Las Vegas police said motorcyclist died in crash toward south valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC provided an alert saying that Las Vegas Boulevard is shutdown both ways between Warm Spring Road and the 215 beltway.

"All lanes are blocked, both directions," RTC said in their alert Wednesday night.

Officials are advising those in the area to take other routes.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told KTNV that the area is closed while they are investigating a crash.

The crash happened between a vehicle and a motorcyclist in the 7200 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said the motorcyclist died.

KTNV will provide updates as the become available.