RTC: Police activity closes down Sunset Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard

FILE PHOTO: A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police cruiser with its lights activated.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 09:30:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sunset Road, before Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Eastbound Sunset Road will be closed from Windy Road to Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday until further notice.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

