RTC: Police activity closes down Sunset Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sunset Road, before Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Eastbound Sunset Road will be closed from Windy Road to Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday until further notice.

#FASTALERT 6:12 AM, Sep 06 2022

Police activity on EB Sunset Rd Before Las Vegas Blvd

EB Sunset Rd closed from Windy Rd to Las Vegas Blvd — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 6, 2022

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.