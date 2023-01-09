Watch Now
RTC: One lane open after car fire on I-15 southbound near Moapa

RTC of Southern Nevada reported a car fire on the I-15 southbound near Moapa. The latest update says that one lane is now open.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC of Southern Nevada reported a car on fire on the I-15 southbound Sunday afternoon.

The latest update from RTC was 2:47 p.m.. RTC said one lane is now open on I-15 southbound near Moapa. The car's location is listed specifically near mile marker 95 before SR169.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

