RTC: One lane open after car fire on I-15 southbound near Moapa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC of Southern Nevada reported a car on fire on the I-15 southbound Sunday afternoon.

The latest update from RTC was 2:47 p.m.. RTC said one lane is now open on I-15 southbound near Moapa. The car's location is listed specifically near mile marker 95 before SR169.

#FASTALERT 2:47 PM, Jan 08 2023 UPDATE: Vehicle on fire on SB I-15 Mile Marker 95 (Before SR169 Moapa)



One Lane Now Open



Expect Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 8, 2023

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.