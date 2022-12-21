RTC announces free rides on New Year's Eve, adjusted holiday transit schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In anticipation of heavy holiday traffic, RTC of Southern Nevada announced an adjusted schedule for the Christmas and New Year's weekends.

RTC buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on both Christmas Day and New Year's Day. RTC will also offer free rides on all 39 routes from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year's Day. Several additional routes will run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours.

Residents and visitors traveling by car should prepare for longer trips and heavy delays, particularly during peak travel times. Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 are expected to have the heaviest traffic volumes on I-15 southbound to California.

Commuters can sign up for traffic alerts on the RTC website to access the most up-to-date traffic information.