LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has closed all lanes on US 95 northbound after Russell Road.

RTC said all lanes are closed as of 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported on their website that there is an injury and vehicle damage.

At this time, RTC is advising drivers in the area to take other routes.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available. For up to date details, see ktnv.com/traffic.