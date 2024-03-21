Roadwork on I-15 leading to more lane closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More lane restrictions are coming to Interstate 15 in the Las Vegas area.

Beginning Monday, March 25, southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between the U.S. 93 Garnet interchange and the SR-604/Las Vegas Blvd interchange. This reduction will last from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Friday, March 29.

The restriction is part of the project to widen an 11-mile stretch of I-15 from two lanes to three in each direction between Speedway Boulevard and U.S. 93.

Beginning Sunday, March 31, until Wednesday, April 17, traffic on I-15 will be intermittently reduced to one lane each way Ute at exit 80 and Byron at exit 84 in northeast Clark County during overnight hours.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says this restriction is necessary for ongoing work to add dedicated truck climbing lanes on I-15. The truck climbing lanes will serve as a designated passage for general purpose traffic, enabling faster travel past trucks and other slower-moving vehicles.

