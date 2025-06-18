Roads reopened near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue intersection after crash

UPDATE

The intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue has reopened after a motorcycle and vehicle crash shut down the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue will be shut down for an investigation regarding a motorcycle and vehicle crash. It is recommended by officials to find alternative routes at this time.

Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded around 4:47 p.m. to the area, where the sole driver of the vehicle and motorcycle rider were taken to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries. Police said that “at this time, speed and impairment are unknown factors.”

Here are the redirections provided by the Henderson Police Department:

