Roads reopen after train crash shuts down Sunset Road in Spring Valley

UPDATE | 5 a.m.

Sunset Road has reopened.

UPDATE | 8:40 p.m.

Metro police said the road will be closed until Thursday as the repair crew needed will have to come from California.

Video from the scene

Train collision at Sunset Road in Spring Valley

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunset Road in Spring Valley is closed near Decatur Boulevard and I-215 due to a train collision. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Las Vegas Metro police said around 7 p.m., a train struck an unoccupied truck in the tracks.

In turn, police said the truck damaged fencing and what is believed to be an unoccupied homeless camp. Metro also said the fence fell and hit unrelated vehicles on the road.

Metro said one elderly man is claiming to have neck pains but is stable. No other injuries have been reported.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will provide additional information as it is made available.