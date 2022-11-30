Roads reopen after SWAT standoff in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Roads are opening back up Wednesday morning after a SWAT standoff in Henderson, the city's police department says.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Fawn Circle just after 3 a.m. to respond to a reported domestic disturbance.

"One male subject was reported to be barricaded at a residence," police said.

SWAT and crisis negotiators responded. As of 7:25 a.m., the man "was taken into custody without incident."

Warm Springs Road was shut down in both directions in the area of Green Valley Parkway. Police said the road would soon reopen.