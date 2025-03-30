Road project connecting Jones Boulevard to Blue Diamond Road now complete, Clark County says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live or work in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, you've probably experienced the inconvenience of a missing connection between Jones Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

That's expected to change next week when Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones cuts the ribbon on a $50 million improvement project.

With the completion of this project, Jones Boulevard will be connected from Windmill Lane to Blue Diamond Road, Clark County shared in a news release.

Clark County says this project includes a bridge from Blue Diamond Road that goes over the railroad, then connects to Jones Boulevard again around the Windmill Lane Area.

You'll also see traffic signal modifications, new sidewalks and street lighting in the area, the county says.

Jones said the project's completion comes after years of anticipation.

"The addition of this major section of road will only enhance our community, as residents are able to more easily navigate the area and customers experience improved access to local businesses," Jones said.

Clark County broke ground on the project in December 2023. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6 a.m. on Monday, March 31.