Road closures near Rampart Casino after motorcyclist dies in crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road closures are impacting traffic near Rampart Casino in Summerlin after a motorcyclist's death.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision near Canyon Run Drive and North Rampart Boulevard.

As of 12:06 p.m., all northbound and southbound lanes of Rampart Boulevard are closed from Summelin Parkway to Canyon Run Drive, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Officers were first called to the area at 10:12 a.m., police said.

One person was detained as a result of the crash, and police say impairment is not suspected at this time.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Members of the public were advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

Metro officials didn't immediately provide an estimate of when roads might reopen.



